Branching out: A look at Andy Reid’s coaching tree
During Andy Reid’s 22 years as a head coach with the Eagles and Chiefs, 11 of his former assistants have gone on to become head coaches elsewhere in the NFL. That list includes current Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who led the Jets from 2015-18. Here’s a list:
———
Todd Bowles
Head coach: Jets, 2015-18
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2012
Current job: Bucs defensive coordinator
———
Brad Childress
Head coach: Vikings, 2006-2010
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2005; Chiefs analyst/assistant 2013-17
Current job: Retired
———
David Culley
Head coach: Texans, 2021-
Reid tie: Eagles assistant, 1999-2012; Chiefs assistant, 2013-16
———
Leslie Frazier
Head coach: Vikings, 2010-13
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2002
Current job: Bills defensive coordinator
———
John Harbaugh
Head coach: Ravens, 2008-present
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1998-2007
———
Sean McDermott
Head coach: Bills, 2017-present
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2010
———
Matt Nagy
Head coach: Bears, 2018-present
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2008-12; Chiefs assistant, 2013-17
———
Doug Pederson
Head coach: Eagles, 2016-2020
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2009-2012; Chiefs assistant 2013-15
Current job: Unemployed
———
Ron Rivera
Head coach: Panthers, 2011-19; Washington Football Team, 2020-present
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2003
———
Pat Shurmur
Head coach: Browns 2011-12, Giants 2018-19
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2008
Current job: Broncos offensive coordinator
———
Steve Spagnuolo
Head coach: Rams, 2009-11
Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2006
Current job: Chiefs defensive coordinator
