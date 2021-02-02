Branching out: A look at Andy Reid’s coaching tree

During Andy Reid’s 22 years as a head coach with the Eagles and Chiefs, 11 of his former assistants have gone on to become head coaches elsewhere in the NFL. That list includes current Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who led the Jets from 2015-18. Here’s a list:

Todd Bowles

Head coach: Jets, 2015-18

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2012

Current job: Bucs defensive coordinator

Brad Childress

Head coach: Vikings, 2006-2010

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2005; Chiefs analyst/assistant 2013-17

Current job: Retired

David Culley

Head coach: Texans, 2021-

Reid tie: Eagles assistant, 1999-2012; Chiefs assistant, 2013-16

Leslie Frazier

Head coach: Vikings, 2010-13

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2002

Current job: Bills defensive coordinator

John Harbaugh

Head coach: Ravens, 2008-present

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1998-2007

Sean McDermott

Head coach: Bills, 2017-present

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2010

Matt Nagy

Head coach: Bears, 2018-present

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2008-12; Chiefs assistant, 2013-17

Doug Pederson

Head coach: Eagles, 2016-2020

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 2009-2012; Chiefs assistant 2013-15

Current job: Unemployed

Ron Rivera

Head coach: Panthers, 2011-19; Washington Football Team, 2020-present

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2003

Pat Shurmur

Head coach: Browns 2011-12, Giants 2018-19

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2008

Current job: Broncos offensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo

Head coach: Rams, 2009-11

Reid tie: Eagles assistant 1999-2006

Current job: Chiefs defensive coordinator