Shackelford, No. 10 Alabama cruise past LSU 78-60

Alabama forward Darius Miles (12) and Alabama forward Herb Jones (1) celebrate a dunk by Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP

Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU 78-60 on Wednesday night, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.

After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU, which shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%. The Tigers came in averaging 82.9 points per game and their previous season low in scoring was 69 in a loss to Kentucky.

Five players scored in double figures for Alabama, including Juwan Gary with a season-high 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers held Alabama well below its 3-point scoring average of 10.8 made per game. But LSU still couldn't keep up with the Crimson Tide's balanced offense.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated LSU 51-35 on the boards.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts No. 22 Florida on Saturday.

Alabama visits No. 18 Missouri, its closest pursuer in the SEC with a 5-3 league record, on Saturday.