Bill Russell gets COVID-19 vaccination: ‘This is one shot I won’t block’

NBA great Bill Russell remains unstoppable.

The 86-year-old former Boston Celtic recorded a video in which he gets his COVID-19 vaccination and encourages others to do the same.

“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block. Let’s do this together. To learn more about vaccines, visit http://CDC.gov,” the 11-time NBA champion said in an ad posted to the league’s website.

Russell, a 6-foot-9 force who won the league’s MVP award five times and made 12 All-Star teams, was known for his defensive prowess. His skill set included an uncanny ability to block shots.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama.