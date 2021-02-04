Senators snap 9-game losing streak, beat Canadiens 4-3

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray leaps as he deflects a shot during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Rookie Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Senators (2-8-1) had not won since their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa.

Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price stopped 19 of 22 shots. Matt Murray had 36 saves for the Senators.

RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice to help New York beat Alex Ovechkin and Washington.

Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to pass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list.

New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.

Anthony Bitetto also scored for the Rangers and Artemi Panarin had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots while recording his third straight win.

Washington dropped its second straight game. Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals, and Vitek Vanecek had 27 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, CANUCKS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Jason Spezza recorded the eighth hat trick of his career and first in nearly five years as Toronto routed Vancouver.

Auston Matthews scored twice, Mitch Marner added a goal and a pair of assists, and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which got 16 saves from Frederik Andersen.

The 37-year-old Spezza last had a three-goal performance on April 9, 2016, when he was with the Dallas Stars.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots as the Canucks dropped their third straight in regulation this week.

PREDATORS 6, PANTHERS 5, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored in regulation and overtime, and Nashville beat Florida.

Forsberg also had three assists as Nashville stopped a two-game slide. Matt Duchene scored twice, and Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok added goals for the Predators.

Jonathan Huberdeau had his first career hat trick and two assists for the Panthers (6-0-2), who have not lost in regulation. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist and Aaron Ekblad also scored.

Juuse Saros started for Nashville and allowed five goals on 24 shots. Pekka Rinne finished the game, making 12 saves. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 35 saves for the Panthers.

BLUE JACKETS 4, STARS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat Dallas to earn a split of the two-game series.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid.

Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, and Anton Khudobin had 21 saves as Dallas came away with zero points for just the second time in eight games.

COYOTES 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Antti Raanta made 40 saves, Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored first-period goals and Arizona beat St. Louis.

Arizona got its first road win of the season in four tries. St. Louis, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, beat Arizona 4-3 on Tuesday.

Conor Garland had a goal in the second period and Christian Dvorak added an empty-netter in the third for the Coyotes.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis and fell to 6-2-1. Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues.

JETS 4, FLAMES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mason Appleton scored two goals and Winnipeg beat Calgary for the second straight game.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which outscored Calgary 3-0 in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for his team-record 153rd career victory.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary.

BLACKHAWKS 6, HURRICANES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the third period, helping Chicago edge Carolina.

Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who bounced back nicely after losing 4-3 to the Hurricanes in a shootout Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, Mattias Janmark finished with a goal and an assist and Andrew Shaw also scored.

Carolina had won five in a row. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Bob McGinn and Nino Niederreiter also scored.