Sacramento faces conference rival Denver

Denver Nuggets (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Kings are 4-9 in Western Conference games. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 118.8 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.2%.

The Nuggets have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 45 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 11.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 125-115 in the last meeting on Dec. 29. Fox led Sacramento with 24 points, and Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox leads the Kings scoring 22.3 points per game, and is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.2 points and five rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 46.8% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).