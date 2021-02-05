Rhode Island looks for home win vs UMass

UMass (6-4, 5-2) vs. Rhode Island (9-10, 6-6)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its seventh straight win over UMass at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The last victory for the Minutemen at Rhode Island was a 73-68 win on Feb. 9, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass' Carl Pierre, Javohn Garcia and Ronnie DeGray III have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have allowed only 66 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jeremy Sheppard has directly created 43 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Minutemen have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UMass has assists on 38 of 60 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Minutemen have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25