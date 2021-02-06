Celtics edge George-less Clippers 119-115 behind Tatum’s 34

Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson, right, grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard (2) and Nicolas Batum (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Jayson Tatum led a 3-point shooting spree and scored 34 points, helping the Boston Celtics hold off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night without Paul George in the Los Angeles lineup.

The Clippers sure could have used the NBA’s 3-point shooting leader. George, who is hitting 48% from long range, sat out with a sore right foot two nights after making 8 of 9 3-pointers in a win at Cleveland.

Lou Williams scored the Clippers' final seven points, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that gave them a one-point lead with 46 seconds remaining.

But the Celtics closed the game with six straight free throws to hand the Clippers just their third loss at home.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, but missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The team was 14 of 32 from long range. Williams finished with 18 points off the bench.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points for the Celtics. They made 16 3-pointers — two off their season high. Tatum had five 3-pointers — one off his season best.

After trailing throughout the first half, Boston rallied in the third quarter, getting eight 3-pointers from five different players. The Clippers were limited to just two 3s while allowing the Celtics to score 39 points in the period.

The Celtics took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Grant Williams, who followed with another one, capping a run of three consecutive 3-pointers that began with Tatum.

The Clippers rallied from nine down early in the fourth to tie the game three times. Leonard lifted Los Angeles to a 108-106 lead with a turnaround jumper over two defenders.

Boston made five straight free throws to go back in front by three. Lou Williams scored four in a row to put the Clippers ahead by one, but they crumbled in the closing seconds. Leonard turned the ball over, Walker stole it and scored.

Leonard missed two consecutive baskets and the Clippers were forced to foul.

TIP-INS

Celtics: They improved to 7-6 on the road. ... Walker and Payton Pritchard returned from the inactive list.

Clippers: They still have yet to lose two in a row this season.

