Detroit plays Florida on 6-game road skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (2-8-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (6-0-2, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Florida looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

Florida finished 11-8-2 in division action and 17-14-4 at home a season ago. The Panthers recorded 391 assists on 228 total goals last season.

Detroit finished 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Red Wings allowed 3.5 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, Florida won 3-2.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

