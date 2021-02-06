Sports

Stars host the Blackhawks at American Airlines Center

Chicago Blackhawks (4-4-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-2-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 19-12-3 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Stars recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .920 save percentage.

Chicago finished 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Blackhawks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).

Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

