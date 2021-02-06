New Orleans faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (9-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-12, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -1; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host Brandon Clarke and the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Pelicans have gone 1-1 against division opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 12.8 fast break points per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 2.2.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 in division play. Memphis ranks second in the league with 28.2 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 10.0 rebounds and averages 8.9 points. Williamson is averaging 25.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 63.1% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Morant has shot 49.6% and is averaging 18.9 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 47.2% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 11.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Naji Marshall: day to day (ankle).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Brandon Clarke: day to day (calf), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).