Detroit faces Los Angeles, aims to stop road skid

Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Lakers are 5-4 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.2.

The Pistons are 1-10 in road games. Detroit is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 107-92 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 23 points, and Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons scoring 23.6 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds. Griffin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 106.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points on 46.4% shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: day to day (right calf), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).