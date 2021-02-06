Rice looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (7-11, 3-8) vs. Rice (11-8, 5-6)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks for its sixth straight win over Southern Miss at Tudor Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Rice was a 75-52 win on Jan. 9, 2013.

TEAM LEADERS: Rice's Max Fiedler has averaged 11.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while Quincy Olivari has put up 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Tyler Stevenson has averaged 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jaron Pierre Jr. has put up 9.4 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 75.3 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: In 19 games this season, Rice's Fiedler has shot 68.8 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Rice is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Owls are 6-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

