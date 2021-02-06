Hawaii looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-12, 1-8) vs. Hawaii (6-5, 4-5)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its seventh straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Mustangs at Hawaii was a 61-57 win on Jan. 7, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal Poly's Mark Crowe, Keith Smith and Riley Till have collectively scored 29 percent of the team's points this season, including 38 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 69.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Hawaii is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-5 when fewer than four Rainbow Warriors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has averaged only 57.6 points per game over its last five games. The Mustangs are giving up 70.6 points per game over that span.

