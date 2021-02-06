Nevada looks for home win vs Boise State

Boise State (14-3, 10-2) vs. Nevada (13-7, 8-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its sixth straight win over Boise State at Lawlor Events Center. The last victory for the Broncos at Nevada was a 74-67 win on Jan. 13, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis and Mladen Armus have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring this season and 85 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Nevada has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 63.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wolf Pack have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Nevada has an assist on 57 of 84 field goals (67.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Boise State has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the nation. The Nevada defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25