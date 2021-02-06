Hurricanes forward Martin Necas could return soon from injury against Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) watches play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas, injured Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, could return to the lineup soon, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour indicated Saturday.

Brind’Amour, asked Saturday if Necas was in the concussion protocol, said, “He’s going to be out for a little while but I don’t think it’s going to be very long. I’m not really sure what they’re calling it but we’re definitely keeping him out here for a little while.”

Necas was injured when he was hit along the boards by defenseman Calvin de Haan and then fell to the ice. It is being termed an “upper-body” injury.

Necas has a goal and four assists in the first eight games for the Canes (6-2-0) and scored the overtime winner against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 28. He has been used on the power play and recently in penalty killing.

Necas joins goalie Petr Mrazek, a fellow Czech and good friend, on the injury list. Mrazek is out for an indefinite period after a thumb injury that required surgery.

With Necas out, Brind’Amour had Teuvo Teravainen on Vincent Trocheck’s line with Nino Niederreiter at Saturday’s practice at the Wake Competition Center.. Teravainen recently returned from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Jesper Fast, who also has been on the COVID list, was at practice Saturday. Fast said he suffered some light COVID symptoms for a few days and was “climbing the walls” to get out of quarantine and get back to the team.

“When the coach thinks I’m ready I’ll be ready to go,” Fast said on the media call.

The Canes have road games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and Monday, then go to Dallas for two games.