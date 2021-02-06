Shuler scores with 0.2 left in OT, gets Ole Miss past Auburn

Devontae Shuler hit a step-back jumper from inside the center of the arc with 0.2 seconds left in overtime, and Mississippi overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Auburn 86-84 on Saturday.

Romello White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, scored a career-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Ole Miss. Shuler, who missed a potential game winner with two seconds left in regulation, finished with 26 points and made four 3-pointers. Shuler and White scored four points apiece in OT.

Robert Allen added 12 points for Ole Miss (10-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), which has won 14 of the past 18 matchups against Auburn (10-10, 4-7).

Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge, and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points apiece for Auburn. Freshman Sharife Cooper added 15 points and had a career-high 14 assists.

Shuler scored five points including a 3-pointer and White added a layup as the Rebels closed on a 7-2 run to force overtime tied at 72. It was the only tie of the second half and the Rebels' first lead since 16-15 with 13:30 left in the first half.

Ole Miss trailed trailed by 14 points early in the second half and 61-51 with about 10 minutes left. The Rebels were 33-of-66 shooting from the floor.

Auburn will look to end a three-game losing streak when it plays at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Ole Miss, which has won two straight including a 52-50 victory over No. 11 Tennessee, hosts Missouri on Wednesday.