Huge crowds gather on Franklin Street amid coronavirus pandemic after UNC beats Duke

In the middle of a deadly Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds flooded Franklin Street in Chapel Hill following UNC’s 91-87 win over Duke Saturday night.

Some in attendance wore masks, but many did not, soaking in a rivalry victory at the risk of spreading a disease that has already killed millions worldwide.

The crowd remained steady and, if anything grew in size as the hour after the final buzzer progressed.

