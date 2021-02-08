Sports

Anaheim visits Vegas after shootout win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (5-5-3, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-1-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Anaheim after the Ducks took down San Jose 2-1 in a shootout.

Vegas went 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights scored 224 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

Anaheim went 9-10-2 in division games and 13-18-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks scored 27 power play goals on 184 power play opportunities last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Vegas won 2-1.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (health and safety protocols).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

