Columbus hosts Carolina after Laine’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Columbus after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .913 save percentage while giving up 2.5 goals on 29.8 shots per game last season.

Carolina went 8-12-1 in division play and 19-13-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 4.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

