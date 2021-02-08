Detroit faces Brooklyn, aims to stop 4-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (14-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Brooklyn as losers of four in a row.

The Pistons are 3-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 113.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Nets are 9-8 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks sixth in the league with 26.8 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 11.8.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant ranks second on the Pistons with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Harden ranks third on the Nets averaging 23.6 points while adding 8.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game. Joe Harris is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.7 points, 43 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 47.1% shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 124.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: day to day (right calf), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: day to day (finger), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).