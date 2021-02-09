Omar Kelly: NFL’s quarterback carousel is expected to turn this offseason; how could it affect the Dolphins?

Aaron Rodgers is seemingly shaking down the Packers for more guaranteed money and influence, and Green Bay’s decision-makers have to figure out how to keep the NFL’s 2020 Most Valuable Player happy.

The Steelers are asking Ben Roethlisberger to take a substantial pay cut to ensure he ends his career in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Stafford has already made his escape from Detroit, finding refuge with the Los Angeles Rams, who traded Jared Goff to the Lions.

Deshaun Watson has spent the past month trying to force his way out of Houston.

And Carson Wentz — and his bloated contract — are on the trade block, ready and willing to be moved to whichever team still thinks the 28-year-old has upside.

The odd thing is, that’s just the tip of the NFL iceberg when it comes to the quarterback drama this offseason that could shift the landscape of the league since it will likely bring an unprecedented amount of quarterback movement.

Very few NFL starters — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and Seattle’s Russell Wilson — don’t have to put a pause on their home-purchasing plans because they will likely stay with their current teams.

But everyone else might need to have a moving company on speed dial for the next two to three months.

Watson likely won’t be the first domino to fall, but he’s certainly the most important one.

Based on league-wide speculation, the Texans are stubbornly committed to making it work with their quarterback, who wants a divorce. But their tune could, and likely will change when Watson threatens to become a malcontent who poisons the new culture general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley are trying to build.

Can you a imagine a team sticking with a quarterback who only shows up for mandatory workouts, and is adamant that he shouldn’t be the face of the franchise?

Neither can I.

That’s why it’s anyone’s guess where Watson ends up when the Texans eventually realize they need to move him in what will likely become the biggest trade in NFL history.

Like former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN earlier this month, the Texans would be wise to do a deal sooner than later, before the quarterback-thirsty teams have someone sit in their seat during this game of musical chairs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first pick in this year’s NFL draft. The New York Jets are shopping Sam Darnold, and might select a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

The Atlanta Falcons know the end to the Matt Ryan era is coming. The Carolina Panthers are having buyer’s remorse with Teddy Bridgewater, who is guaranteed $10 million of the $18 million he’s owed in the second year of his three-year, $63 million deal he signed last offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts must replace a retired Philip Rivers. The New Orleans Saints will likely have to do the same if Drew Brees does indeed call it a career. And New England and Washington both need a drastic upgrade at quarterback based on last season’s struggles.

Did I get them all?

If the Texans don’t maximize their negotiating leverage now, and instead wait until the draft — or after the draft — most of these franchises will have already committed to a quarterback for the 2021 season.

Miami, Washington, San Francisco, Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Carolina, Indianapolis, New England and the New York Jets and Giants could all make a play for Watson, offering their best players (think Xavien Howard, Khalil Mack, Quinnen Williams, Von Miller and Nick Bosa) and a package of first-round picks for the 25-year-old quarterback who is under contract for the next five seasons.

That courtship could leave incumbent starters like Tua Tagovailoa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan, Darnold, Mitch Trubisky dislodged and searching for new homes.

And that doesn’t even get into the free agents, or quarterbacks teams are trying to trade for one reason or another.

Will Dak Prescott get a second franchise tag — which would be worth $38 million — coming of off a serious injury from the Cowboys, or will he sign a lucrative long-term deal in Dallas, or elsewhere?

Prescott, when healthy, presents teams a chance to instantly become a playoff contender. That likely makes him the second domino to fall.

And from there, the cascade could be unpredictable, and will likely carry into the draft, where there are three to four quarterbacks — Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — projected as first-round picks.

Teams will jockey to select at least three of those four, and that could benefit the Dolphins, who own the No. 3 and 18th pick in this year’s first round, and would likely be willing to trade down for more draft capital.

Because free agency usually dictates what happens during the draft, we’ll be provided some clarity with the March 15 start of free agency. But the quarterback carousel needs to stop spinning before this offseason fog even starts to clear.