Bucs QB Tom Brady will have ‘minor’ knee surgery

Tom Brady has seven rings. If he wants to try for eight, his body has to go through some maintenance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl MVP quarterback is scheduled to have a “minor” surgery procedure on his knee. Bucs coach Bruce Arians described it as “a clean up,” according to The Tampa Bay Times, which reported the information.

Brady, 43, is fresh off his 21st season in the league — first with the Bucs — and even fresher off his team’s championship boat parade. He was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his knee during the parade.

The ex-Patriots star took on the full load of leading his new team out of the gutter this season, playing in every game minus the occasional scheduled day off.

Playing that long at his age with no intention of stopping doesn’t come easy. While this procedure doesn’t seem like much, Brady isn’t averse to having to have some kind of procedure done to fix an ailment.

In 2018, right before the AFC title game, Brady injured his hand on a bad handoff that caused his thumb to bend back and the bone poked out of his hand. He needed more than 20 stitches to repair it, but surprisingly not an entire operation to fix it, and he was able to finish the season. Ten years before that, he tore his ACL and essentially missed the entire season.

Brady isn’t expected to miss any time this season.