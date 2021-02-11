Crosby scores in shootout to lift Penguins past Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts to Yvgeni Malkin's game-tying goal against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory, including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shootout.

Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining.

Barzal scored his fifth goal of the season on a tremendous individual effort, maneuvering the puck around and past defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph before beating DeSmith over the shoulder at 13:35.

Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves for the Islanders, but couldn’t stop Crosby in the shootout.

Malkin’s tying goal, his third of the season, came with DeSmith pulled for an extra attacker. Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins.

The teams will meet again Saturday night on Long Island.

PANTHERS 5, LIGHTNING 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist and Florida snapped Tampa Bay's winning streak at six games.

Frank Vatrano, Carter Verhaeghe and Brett Connolly also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Braden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Captain Steven Stamkos sat out because of a lower-body injury

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Sunrise.

JETS 5, SENATORS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves and Paul Stastny, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored second-period goals to help Winnipeg beat Ottawa.

Stastny, DeMelo and Wheeler scored after Hellebuyck stopped 18 shots in a scoreless first period. The Jets improved to 4-0 this season against Ottawa, with the teams set square off again Saturday night.

Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa.

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub was out for “precautionary reasons” after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

BLUE JACKETS 6, BLACKHAWKS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period and Columbus stopped Chicago’s three-game winning streak.

Cam Atkinson set a franchise record with his 15th career short-handed goal as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Atkinson also had three assists, Roslovic scored twice and Kevin Stenlund had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets’ first game since center Mikko Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and two assists for Chicago. Rookie defensemen Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin each scored their first NHL goal 56 seconds apart in the second period. Pius Suter also scored.

OILERS 3, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Smith made 38 saves in his second start of the season for his 40th career shutout in Edmonton's victory over Montreal.

Jujhar Khaira, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie scored for Edmonton. The Oilers won the final three games on a four-game trip to improve to 8-8-0.

Jake Allen made 28 saves for Montreal. The Canadiens dropped to 8-5-2, losing for the third time in four games — all at home.

PREDATORS 3, RED WINGS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to lift Nashville past struggling Detroit.

Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves to help Nashville snap a three-game losing streak.

Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal scored for Detroit The Red Wings have lost 10 of 11.