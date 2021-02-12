Dallas takes on Carolina on 4-game losing streak

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup with Carolina after losing four games in a row.

The Stars are 5-3-3 against division opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Nhl recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Hurricanes are 8-3-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Carolina is ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Jordan Staal with 0.9.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with eight goals, adding eight assists and totaling 16 points. Denis Gurianov has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Vincent Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 11 points, scoring six goals and collecting five assists. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Hurricanes: Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).