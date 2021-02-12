Hughes and Vancouver take on Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-5-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-11-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinn Hughes and Vancouver square off against Calgary. Hughes currently ranks ninth in the league with 17 points, scoring one goal and totaling 16 assists.

The Canucks are 6-11-0 against North Division opponents. Vancouver serves 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The Flames are 7-5-1 against opponents in the North Division. Calgary has converted on 23.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 12 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes leads the Canucks with 17 points, scoring one goal and collecting 16 assists. Brock Boeser has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with eight goals and has 14 points. Elias Lindholm has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.