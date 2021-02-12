UTA looks for road win vs Texas State

Texas-Arlington (11-10, 7-6) vs. Texas State (14-6, 8-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its third straight win over Texas State at Strahan Coliseum. Texas State's last win at home against the Mavericks came on Jan. 7, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State's Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have collectively scored 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shahada Wells has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Texas State has an assist on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) across its past three outings while Texas-Arlington has assists on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

