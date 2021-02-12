Williams helps No. 2 UConn women beat Georgetown 64-40

Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn’t trail again.

Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.

Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points.

NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds in UCLA's victory over Utah.

Chantel Horvat added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Natalie Chou had 12 points. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes (5-12, 4-12) with 14 points and six assists.

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69, ILLINOIS STATE 52

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.

Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).

The teams are set to meet again Saturday.