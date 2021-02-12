Falden scores 14 to carry Winthrop over Radford 55-47

Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop won its eighth consecutive road game, getting past Radford 55-47 on Friday night.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Winthrop (18-1, 15-1 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added seven rebounds.

Winthrop scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Fah’Mir Ali had 14 points for the Highlanders (13-9, 12-4). Chyree Walker added 10 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Winthrop defeated Radford 80-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25