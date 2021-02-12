Williams leads CS Bakersfield over UC San Diego 76-71

Shaun Williams had a career-high 24 points as Cal State Bakersfield edged past UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.

Williams shot 9 for 10 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Taze Moore had 18 points for Cal State Bakersfield (13-7, 9-4 Big West Conference). Justin McCall added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Edler-Davis, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

Toni Rocak tied a season high with 20 points and had 12 rebounds for the Tritons (4-6, 1-6). Bryce Pope added 18 points. Gabe Hadley had 12 points.

