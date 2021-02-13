Rozier leads Charlotte against San Antonio after 41-point showing

San Antonio Spurs (15-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces the San Antonio Spurs after Terry Rozier scored 41 points in the Hornets' 120-114 victory against the Timberwolves.

The Hornets have gone 8-7 in home games. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Rozier averaging 3.

The Spurs are 8-3 on the road. San Antonio is 6-1 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.2 rebounds per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.1 points per game while shooting 45% from beyond the arc. LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs with 7.0 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Jakob Poeltl is averaging eight rebounds and 7.9 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.7% shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health protocols), Caleb Martin: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health protocols).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (toe), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).