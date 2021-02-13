Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Oklahoma City

Milwaukee Bucks (16-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-15, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Oklahoma City. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Thunder are 3-8 in home games. Oklahoma City is 4-10 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers.

The Bucks are 7-8 in road games. Milwaukee is 13-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Antetokounmpo has shot 56.3% and is averaging 28.1 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 46 rebounds, 24.3 assists, eight steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.2% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 123 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, eight steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Theo Maledon: out (health and safety protocols), George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).