Detroit hosts New Orleans in non-conference action

New Orleans Pelicans (11-14, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans take on Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons are 5-8 on their home court. Detroit allows 113 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-9 on the road. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 13 fast break points per game led by Williamson averaging 2.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Josh Jackson is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 14.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Steven Adams leads the Pelicans with 9.0 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.9 assists and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.7% shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Mason Plumlee: out (elbow), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion).

Pelicans: None listed.