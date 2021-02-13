Atlético wins 2-1 at Granada to resume title march

Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa got Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid back on the winning path, providing the goals in a 2-1 victory at Granada on Saturday.

The three points came after Atlético had stumbled in its march toward its first league title since 2014 when its eight-round winning streak was ended by a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo. The hard-fought win at Granada increased its lead over titleholder Real Madrid to eight points with an extra game to play as well.

Granada stymied the visitors' attack until Llorente struck in the 63rd minute from the edge of the area for his eighth goal in all competitions this season.

Yangel Herrera equalized three minutes later after Atlético’s only defensive letdown when it failed to clear a corner kick.

But Correa put the front-runners back on top for good in the 75th with a shot that took a deflection off defender Jesús Vallejo before the ball looped over goalkeeper Rui Silva and fell into the far corner of the net.

Atlético was still without forwards João Félix, Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembélé, and midfielder Héctor Herrera, all confined because of coronavirus infections.

Granada stayed in eighth place after its third league loss at home this campaign.

Later, third-place Barcelona hosts Alavés, while fourth-place Sevilla plays Huesca. Eibar also faces Valladolid.

Real Madrid hosts Valencia on Sunday.