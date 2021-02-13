Bassey scores 21 to carry Western Kentucky past Rice 89-66

Charles Bassey had 21 points as Western Kentucky rolled past Rice 89-66 on Saturday.

Bassey shot 9 for 10 from the field.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points and seven assists for Western Kentucky (15-4, 8-2 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Luke Frampton added 15 points. Carson Williams had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Western Kentucky posted a season-high 24 assists.

Quincy Olivari had 14 points for the Owls (12-10, 6-8). Cavit Ege Havsa added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Sheffield had 11 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Rice 77-71 on Friday.

