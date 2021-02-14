LaVine, Bulls set for matchup with the Pacers

Chicago Bulls (10-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls visit the Indiana Pacers. LaVine ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Pacers have gone 3-1 against division opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 111 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Bulls are 0-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.4 points per game in the paint led by LaVine averaging 9.9.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 125-106 in their last meeting on Dec. 26. T.J. Warren led Indiana with 23 points, and LaVine paced Chicago scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LaVine has shot 51.9% and is averaging 28.1 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.3% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 42 rebounds, 26.9 assists, six steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).