Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets, live updates

Through the first 12 games of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes have won nine times, have 18 points and played just three times at home.

That’s a strong start and the Canes (9-3-0) now have home games coming up but with little rest: five straight games at PNC Arena played in eight days, beginning with the Monday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-4).

It will be a first look at Cedric Paquette in the Canes lineup after the center was acquired Saturday, along with forward Alex Galchenyuk, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for forward Ryan Dzingel. In an odd twist, Paquette will wear No. 18, Dzingel’s old number.

Galchenyuk was traded Monday to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

“Our record is what it is and I still think there’s a lot of room to get better,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “One area for me would be the consistency part of our game. It’s not going to be perfect every night but we’re trying to do the things that make us successful. We’re going to have mistakes and things that don’t go our way, but we have room to get more consistent in our overall game.”

The lineup

Paquette will replace Morgan Geekie as the fourth-line center and will have Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast on the wings.

In the morning skate, Sebastian Aho centered Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck centered Nino Niederreiter and Martin Necas, and Jordan Staal was at center with Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele.

The D pairs are expected to be Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Jake Gardiner-Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei-Jake Bean. Haydn Fleury will be the extra D.

James Reimer will get the start in net and again is expected to face Joonas Korpisalo of the Blue Jackets.

The series so far

The Canes are 1-1 against the Blue Jackets, winning 6-5 and then losing 3-2 in the two-game set last week in Columbus.

The first game had the unusual ruling on a Trocheck goal, the Blue Jackets losing a coach’s challenge on an offside call that the league reversed during the second intermission break but allowed Carolina to the goal. In the second game, the Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson was awarded a penalty shot on a shorthanded breakaway just after he grabbed the puck at the Columbus blue line. Atkinson scored on the penalty shot.