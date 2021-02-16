Wheeler’s 3rd-period goal lifts Jets to 6-5 win over Oilers

Edmonton Oilers' Josh Archibald (15) is checked by Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Blake Wheeler’s goal early in the third proved to be the winner as the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault also scored.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals apiece and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, which lost for the first time in four games. Goalie Mike Smith surrendered four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen.

Wheeler’s fifth goal of the season at 6:22 of the third put Winnipeg ahead after Edmonton had rallied from a 4-1 deficit and tied the game at 5-all.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Helleybuck improved to 9-1-1 in his last 11 starts versus Edmonton, which had a 45-24 edge in shots on goal. Hellebuyck made a big play on Oilers captain Connor McDavid with a minute to play and the goaltender on the bench.

The Jets earned the victory after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Winnipeg improved to 2-1 against Edmonton this season. The two teams meet again Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

The Jets and Oilers complete a two-game set in Edmonton on Wednesday night.