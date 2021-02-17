Sports

No. 21 Wisconsin looks to knock off No. 11 Iowa

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis.

No. 11 Iowa (15-6, 9-5) vs. No. 21 Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa looks to give No. 21 Wisconsin its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Wisconsin's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 71-59 on Dec. 31, 2020. Iowa has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Rutgers and Michigan State last week.

.LIKEABLE LUKA: Luka Garza has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has 29 assists on 66 field goals (43.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Iowa has assists on 49 of 77 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

