Sports

Duke at Wake Forest basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

After ending its three-game losing streak with a win at NC State on Saturday, Duke looks to couple two wins in a row with a game at Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 ACC) will play their first game since freshman Jalen Johnson informed the coaches he was ending his college career to prepare for the NBA Draft. Johnson, projected as a top-10 pick, was not in Duke’s starting lineup when the Blue Devils beat NC State 69-53.

This is the second of two regular-season games between Duke and Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9 ACC). The Blue Devils won 79-68 in Durham on Jan. 9.

How to watch Blue Devils vs. Demon Deacons basketball

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. and is televised on ACC Network, which is available on Charter Spectrum cable, satellite services DirecTV and Dish Network and streaming TV services Hulu, YouTubeTV and Sling. It was supposed to be the finale of a triple-header of live games on the network. N.C. State’s game with Pitt starts the day’s schedule at 4:30 p.m. The Syracuse-Louisville game was supposed to be at 6:30 p.m. but that game was postponed earlier Wednesday due to the Cardinals’ COVID-19 issues. So there is no game on ACC Network between NC State-Pitt and Duke-Wake.

Betting odds

Duke opened as a five-point favorite Tuesday night and the line has grown to 6.5, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 144.5 points.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service