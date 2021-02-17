UNC basketball schedule facing more change due to COVID-19, find out who’s next

North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team in the second half against N.C. State on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The ACC announced North Carolina’s game at Boston College scheduled for next Tuesday has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantines within the Eagles’ program.

The Tar Heels game against Louisville for Saturday is currently still scheduled, but that could be in jeopardy too. The Cardinals, who were just coming off a 16-day pause in basketball activities due to head coach Chris Mack testing positive for COVID, had their Wednesday game against Syracuse postponed.

The news came as the league also announced Saturday’s games between Virginia Tech at Florida State and Clemson at Pittsburgh were both postponed. Virginia Tech and Clemson both had to adhere to COVID protocols after positive tests within their respective programs.

Carolina has only played six home games leading into Wednesday’s game against Northeastern. That game was finalized on Monday evening to replace its game against the Hokies that was postponed. The Heels could find themselves in another position like they were on Monday, scrambling to find an opponent.