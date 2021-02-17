UNC basketball vs. Northeastern live updates

North Carolina forwards Day’Ron Sharpe (11) and Walker Kessler (13) guard against Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. AP

North Carolina takes on Northeastern at 7 p.m. in a break from ACC basketball action Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. This makes the third time this season the Tar Heels (12-7) are playing a team that was not originally on their schedule. (The other two games were N.C. Central, which replaced Elon; and Kentucky, which was substituted for Ohio State. The Heels won both games.) The Huskies (9-7) are currently in second place in the Colonial Athletic Association. It’s just the seventh home game for the Tar Heels. They were tied with Villanova for the fewest home games among major conference teams with six. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting Lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Northeastern: Jason Strong, Tyson Walker, Greg Ebiogbodin, Shaquille Walters, Coleman Stucke.