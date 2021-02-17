Ariel Young, 5-year-old girl injured in Britt Reid collision, ‘unresponsive’ but breathing on her own

Car-crash victim Ariel Young is awake but has a long recovery road ahead.

The family of the 5-year-old girl who was struck by Britt Reid — the Kansas City Chiefs’ former linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid — three days before the Super Bowl, revealed that she’s still not well.

“She is not the same happy, free-spirited, little girl she was before this horrible crash,” read a statement on her GoFundMe homepage.

After 11 days in a coma, Ariel is reportedly awake.

On Wednesday morning, a Kansas City Police spokesman told People on Wednesday that the little girl is breathing on her own but remains “unresponsive.”

Ariel “has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be,” read an account update. “We are so happy she is awake, yet so sad at the toll this took on her body and brain.”

The crash, which is currently being probed by Kansas City, Mo., officials, occurred near the Chiefs’ home field of Arrowhead Stadium.

While Britt Reid allegedly admitted to investigators to imbibing “two or three drinks” prior to the accident, according to ESPN, police have not filed charges against him.

Reid, too, was hospitalized after the accident and did not attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reid’s older brother Garrett died from a heroin overdose in 2012 at the age of 29.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ariel’s GoFundMe account has exceeded $500,000 from hundreds of donors.

“We are thankful for the continued support and love for her right now,” concludes the most recent post. “No family or child should ever have to go through this.”