Terrence Ross, defense shine as Magic pull away from Knicks

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 30 points and the Orlando Magic clamped down on the New York Knicks in the second half to pull away for a 107-89 victory Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Vucevic recorded his 20th double-double of the season with 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Magic (11-18), who never trailed after a decisive third-quarter run.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points in his return to the lineup after missing the past five games with back spasms, while Dwayne Bacon had 15 points for Orlando, which outscored New York 54-33 in the second half.

Ross, Bacon, Fournier and Gary Clark combined for 14 of the Magic’s 16 3-pointers as they outscored the Knicks 48-21 from behind the arc.

Julius Randle finished with 25 points for the Knicks (14-16), who shot 25.5% (12-of-47) in the second half.

The Magic closed the third quarter with a 16-2 run over the final 6:12 to take control. After Fournier drained a 3 to make it 76-68, Randle stopped a string of nine straight points by Orlando with a short jumper. But Vucevic hit a layup and Ross followed with a 3 and a driving layup to close the run as the Magic built an 83-70 lead.

The Knicks were 1-for-9 from the field with a turnover in that stretch.

Ross got the Magic going in the fourth with his fourth 3 of the game to push the advantage to 89-72 with 8:30 remaining.

The Knicks made it 91-81 after Reggie Bullock hit a free throw following a technical foul on Bacon with 6:04 left to play.

But the Magic held the Knicks to four points over the next 3:45 and went ahead 102-85 on Fournier’s first dunk of the season.

The Magic return to action Friday against the Golden State Warriors at Amway. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida.