Vincent Jackson may have died two days prior to hotel staff calling 911

TAMPA — Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in the same position that hotel staff had assumed he was sleeping in the previous two days.

No cause of death was listed on a preliminary case summary report by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The only physical injury to Jackson was a small laceration on his left great toe.

The former Bucs receiver had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon since Jan. 11. Thursday’s report said Jackson was last known to be alive on Feb. 11, when the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office performed a wellness visit to Jackson at the hotel after family members reported him missing.

“The dates of (Feb. 13 and 14), hotel staff entered the secured hotel room and located the (deceased) seated on the couch, slumped over,” according to the report. “They assumed he was sleeping and left the room. On the morning of (Feb. 15), the hotel staff once again went into the secured room and were concerned when they found (Jackson) in the same position.”

The sheriff’s office said 911 was called at 11:37 a.m. Monday.

Jackson likely suffered from chronic alcoholism and other health issues, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a radio appearance Wednesday. He also said family members have concerns that Jackson may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with concussions.

Allison Stokes Gorrell, a spokeswoman for the family, confirmed that Jackson’s brain has been donated to researchers at Boston University to determine if the three-time Pro-Bowler had CTE.

“If anything can be learned from his death that might help someone else, Vincent would want that since he was passionate during his life about impacting others around him,” Gorrell said. Jackson was committed to helping military families through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.

Symptoms associated with CTE are not clearly defined, but previous research indicated they can include: behavior changes, short-term memory loss, cognitive impairment and substance abuse.

The sheriff’s department said Wednesday that full autopsy results may not be released for a couple weeks.