Laurent Brossoit makes 29 save, Jets beat Canucks 2-0

Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit, right, makes a glove save as Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.

The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver.

Brossoit’s first NHL shutout also came in Vancouver, a 1-0 decision on Dec. 22, 2018.

Mason Appleton added an empty-netter.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.

A skirmish between Winnipeg’s Derek Forbort and Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander erupted into a pileup with 41 seconds left. Players from each side paired off as their teammates jeered from the benches off before officials could intervene.

Scheifele’s goal followed a misstep by the Vancouver defense, where the puck bounced through the feet of Alex Edler at the Canucks' blue line. Scheifele chased it down for a breakaway, putting a back-hander past Demko 7:25 into the game for his ninth of the season. The center has a nine-game points streak.