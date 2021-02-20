Jets visit the Canucks following shutout victory

Winnipeg Jets (10-6-1, third in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-12-1, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits Vancouver after the Jets shut out Vancouver 2-0. Laurent Brossoit earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 29 saves.

The Canucks are 8-12-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver leads the NHL shooting 31.4 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Jets are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is sixth in the Nhl recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 12 goals, adding nine assists and collecting 21 points. Bo Horvat has three goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-12 in 17 games this season. Mark Scheifele has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.