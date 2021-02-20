Toronto hosts Philadelphia following Embiid’s 50-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Toronto Raptors after Joel Embiid scored 50 points in the 76ers' 112-105 victory over the Bulls.

The Raptors are 11-7 in conference matchups. Toronto is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference recording just 42.2 rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 7.7.

The 76ers are 5-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 100-93 in the last meeting on Dec. 29. Embiid led Philadelphia with 29 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors with 6.5 assists and scores 20 points per game. Siakam is averaging 21.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.0 rebounds and averages 30.5 points. Tobias Harris is shooting 53.0% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kyle Lowry: out (ankle), OG Anunoby: out (rest).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (illness), Shake Milton: out (ankle).