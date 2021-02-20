Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (4-17, 1-12) vs. Lipscomb (14-10, 8-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw State. In its last 10 wins against the Owls, Lipscomb has won by an average of 13 points. Kennesaw State's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 73-57 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Romeao Ferguson has put up 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Owls, Spencer Rodgers has averaged 16.6 points while Chris Youngblood has put up 12.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has accounted for 32 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kennesaw State is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71.

FLOOR SPACING: Kennesaw State's Youngblood has attempted 135 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb gets to the line more often than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Bisons have averaged 18.9 free throws per game this season.

