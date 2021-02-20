Sports

Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

The Associated Press

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri holds the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Sampdoria at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Gregorio Borgia AP
ROME

Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday.

The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Later Saturday, it's Genoa vs. Hellas Verona and Sassuolo vs Bologna.

  Comments  

Sports

Lawmaker ends plan to rename road honoring slain officer

February 20, 2021 10:57 AM

Sports

Abi’s late goal earns Saint-Etienne 1-1 home draw with Reims

February 20, 2021 10:49 AM

Music & Nightlife

Kentucky rapper collaborates with Portland Trail Blazers

February 20, 2021 10:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service