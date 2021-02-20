Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning: live updates

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) celebrates his overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Dougie Hamilton (19) in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning had played once this season before Saturday, the Canes winning 1-0 on an overtime goal from Martin Necas.

A week from today, the two teams will have played five games.

What was once a slightly foreboding part of the Canes’ schedule -- three straight games against Tampa Bay, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion -- became a bit more daunting Friday when the NHL made a schedule adjustment. The league postponed the Canes’ game Saturday against Chicago at PNC Arena and replaced it with a game against the Lightning.

“It’s not ideal but for the times, you expect curveballs every day,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “This is part of it. We understand it. Every team has to deal with some changes here and there, and there will be more to come.”

The Canes were to play Saturday without forward Teuvo Teravainen, who has an upper-body injury, and with defenseman Jake Gardiner out. Forward Steven Lorentz drew back into the lineup and Haydn Fleury, a healthy scratch the past three games, replaced Gardiner.

Brind’Amour was asked that given the opponent and the four games, would he know a lot more about his team in a week? Or did he already have a good handle on a Canes team that had an 11-3-1 record after a 5-3 win Friday over the Blackhawks?

“I think we have a good feel for where we’re at,” Brind’Amour said. “This is a big challenge, obviously, four in a row against the Stanley Cup champs. Will we know more after this? I’m not sure. I doubt it. I think I know where our strengths and weaknesses are.”

The Blackhawks after Friday’s game noted the Canes’ aggressiveness in the offensive zone and constant pressure on the puck. That kind of O-zone work will need to continue against a team as potent as the Lightning (10-3-1).

The lineup

Brind’Amour said Saturday that Alex Nedeljkovic would be the starting goalie for the Canes.

With Teravainen out, the line rushes had Sebastian Aho centering Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck with Nino Niederreiter and Necas, Jordan Staal centering Warren Foegele and Jesper Fast, and Cedric Paquette at center with Jordan Martinook and Lorentz.

The D pairs: Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce, Jake Bean-Fleury.

Defenseman Jake Bean, 22, has been in the lineup the past three games and picked up three assists, his first NHL points. A give-and-go with Vincent Trocheck in Friday’s game ended with Trocheck scoring from the slot and Bean getting the primary assist.

Nedeljkovic was the loser in his last start, allowing four goals Wednesday in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Petr Mrazek had the shutout of the Lightning on Jan. 28 with 28 saves. While Mrazek has recently gotten some on-ice work, Brind’Amour said Friday he was not sure when the goalie, who had surgery for a thumb injury, would be able to return to practice and play.

James Reimer was in net against Chicago on Friday and probably will start Monday when the Canes and Lightning go again at PNC Arena.